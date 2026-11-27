Ethereum core developers decided to leave unchanged the controversial data storage payment mechanism in the upcoming Glamsterdam upgrade. Final public testing is scheduled for December 15 on the Hoodi testnet, which is used to verify changes before they are launched on the Ethereum mainnet.

As CoinDesk reports, developers reached preliminary consensus on implementing the current Glamsterdam specification, despite concerns that the new rules could disrupt some existing smart contracts. A test scheduled for October 26 was previously canceled after ChainSecurity warned of a possible change in the behavior of applications already operating on the network.

Higher data storage costs

The key change is the EIP-8037 rule, intended to curb excessive growth in the volume of data on the blockchain. It introduces a separate fee for creating new persistent data. Under the new rules, creating a contract will require 183,600 gas units for storage fees alone, excluding standard fees and charges for code size. The current base cost is 32,000 gas units.

Contracts written with the old rates in mind may run out of gas while executing a transaction, causing it to fail. Ethereum Foundation developer Marius van der Wijden estimated that up to 15,000 of the network's approximately 90 million contracts could be at risk.

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Deadline for fixing contracts

ChainSecurity said it identified around 200 issues in applications of various crypto industry participants, including blockchain bridges, wallets, exchanges, staking services, and oracles. Most cases can be resolved by changing settings, but 24 problematic cases require software updates or moving users and funds to new contracts.

Teams have until December 15 to address the most serious issues, while the remaining changes must be completed by January 10. Glamsterdam's release on the Ethereum mainnet is expected no earlier than mid-January, most likely in late January or early February.

Developers have also begun discussing the next upgrade, called Hegota. Some researchers propose focusing it on implementing cryptography resistant to future quantum computers instead of the FOCIL mechanism, designed to counter selective exclusion of transactions by block producers.

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