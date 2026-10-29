In Peshawar, Pakistan, an investigation into the collapse of the roof of a private school in the Dir Colony area has held the institution’s owner responsible for using substandard construction materials. At least 30 children and a teacher were killed in the tragedy, while dozens more were injured, Dawn reports.

Commission findings

The inquiry commission’s report was presented to Provincial Governor Faisal Karim Kundi at a meeting chaired by him. The meeting was also attended by the governor’s adviser Dr Amir Abdullah, Chief Secretary Dr Fakhar Alam Irfan, Education Secretary Inayatullah Wasim, and members of the commission.

The commission pointed not only to the school owner’s responsibility but also to the negligence of the relevant departments. The governor was informed about the causes of the incident, officials’ statements, the duties of various bodies, the investigation’s findings, and its recommendations.

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Collapse circumstances

According to rescue services, a classroom ceiling fell on students after the roof of the floor above collapsed. As a result, two floors of the multi-storey private school building were destroyed.

After the tragedy, the governor ordered an investigation. He has now instructed authorities, together with the legal department, to examine the legal aspects of the report and called for strict action against those responsible for the collapse.

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