In the town of Ressano Garcia in southern Mozambique, 30-year-old blogger Albino Sibia, known as Mano Shottas, was shot dead during a live broadcast of a protest on December 12, 2024. An analysis of video footage and open-source data conducted by Forbidden Stories indicated the involvement of law enforcement officers in his death. According to Daily Maverick, after being wounded, Sibia managed to turn the camera toward himself and told viewers that he had been shot. His death was confirmed several hours later.

For around 18 months, the blogger covered local protests, news and water pollution in the region on Facebook. According to a source close to him, Sibia was detained in January 2024, and 50,000 meticals were paid to secure his release.

Protest over chromite transportation

On the day of the blogger’s death, protesters blocked the road after learning that trucks carrying chromite ore from South Africa to the port of Maputo were once again passing through Ressano Garcia. According to an estimate by a South African expert, more than a thousand trucks carrying chromium and other minerals pass through the settlement every day.

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The investigation says that the transportation of chromite ore may contaminate the soil and the Komati River near the border. Journalists described black and gray deposits in the area of the South African town of Komatipoort. There, trucks returning empty from Mozambique cover their cargo beds with tarpaulins again after a border inspection. During this process, mineral dust may spill onto the roadside.

Complaints and lack of investigation

In February 2024, the South African environmental organization AfriForum appealed to state authorities, demanding an urgent investigation into the illegal dumping of minerals in the Komatipoort area. The authorities said they had issued directives to four transport companies, but the investigation into them was halted due to a lack of evidence of an environmental crime. At the same time, the agency said it continued to examine pollution incidents that, according to its information, occur at night or early in the morning.

An acquaintance of Sibia, whose name was changed to protect her anonymity, said she watched his broadcast at the moment he was first wounded and spoke with him by phone. According to her, the wounded man was not allowed to receive assistance, and he was later shot a second time. On December 30, 2024, the Mozambican human rights organization Centro para Democracia e Direitos Humanos filed a lawsuit with the administrative court seeking the state’s civil liability for the blogger’s death. Mozambique’s ministries of justice and interior did not respond to journalists’ inquiries, and no official investigation into Sibia’s death has been announced.

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