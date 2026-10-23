In Australia, an independent investigation has found that Robe Mayor Lisa Ruffell made derogatory comments about district council employees, including about one employee's weight. Ruffell said she strongly denies all findings of the review.

Findings of the independent review

As ABC News reports, in June the District Council of Robe commissioned an independent investigation into complaints that the mayor had undermined employees' professional reputations, caused stress, created instability in management and psychosocial risks for staff.

A seven-page summary of the report by Kelledy Jones Lawyers states that during a public photo session for grant recipients, Ruffell said an employee needed to return to netball and lose weight.

The report also describes several instances of public criticism of employees. In particular, at a meeting with state government representatives unrelated to the relevant facility, she allegedly told one employee that the facility could have been repaired if not for his large salary.

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According to the investigation's findings, the mayor discussed council affairs and employment matters concerning its staff with community members, calling employees lazy and saying they did nothing. Investigators also mentioned her derogatory behaviour at meetings, eye-rolling during employees' speeches, and rude and disrespectful emails.

The mayor's position and council vote

Ruffell has headed the District Council of Robe, located on the Limestone Coast about 350 kilometres southeast of Adelaide, since 2023. She said she had concerns about the review procedure and believes the released materials contain only the investigators' summary, not the full report.

The report will be considered at a special council meeting on Monday. Due to a conflict of interest, Ruffell will not take part in the discussion, while elected council members will vote on a possible censure of the mayor.

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