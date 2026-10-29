South Korea’s National Intelligence Service has stated that Kim Ju Ae, the daughter of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, is increasingly solidifying her position as his likely successor. At the same time, Pyongyang is shaping her image as a future military leader, including through public appearances related to the nuclear and missile sectors, Korea Herald reports.

Intelligence assessment

The assessment was presented during a closed parliamentary audit at the service’s headquarters in Seoul. According to intelligence data, an analysis of Kim Ju Ae’s public activity since her first appearance in 2022 indicates that North Korea is gradually strengthening her status as a likely successor.

The service believes that this strategy is intended to gradually increase public acceptance of her possible inheritance of power.

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Military image

About 60% of Kim Ju Ae’s public appearances were related to military topics, the National Intelligence Service said. In its assessment, North Korea is building Kim Ju Ae’s image as a military leader: commemorative photographs with her were taken only at military events, while in the nuclear and missile sectors she was shown as though she were participating in practical operations.

Intelligence also officially confirmed that Kim Jong Un’s daughter’s real name is Kim Ju Ae. North Korean state media had previously not publicly named her, using descriptions such as the leader’s “most beloved” or “respected” child.

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