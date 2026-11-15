US intelligence estimates that Iran retains between 1,500 and 2,500 missiles, despite months of US and Israeli strikes on the country’s weapons infrastructure. This was reported by Anadolu Agency, citing a Wall Street Journal article that quotes US intelligence assessments.

Assessment with low confidence

According to US officials, this assessment has a low confidence level. Intelligence agencies are finding it difficult to establish how many Iranian missiles are ready for launch and how many are in storage.

The intelligence findings contradict statements by US President Donald Trump that Tehran’s military capabilities had been largely destroyed. According to the assessment, Iran still has a substantial missile arsenal capable of threatening US and allied facilities if hostilities resume.

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Rebuilding stocks

The process of rebuilding missile stocks, according to the outlet, is proceeding more slowly than before the war. At the same time, Tehran retains a significant number of drones and short-range missiles that can be used to strike targets in the region.

Israeli military officials estimate the number of Iranian ballistic missiles at more than 1,500, although regional assessments vary. Simone Ledeen, former deputy assistant secretary of defense for the Middle East, said that even the lower end of the US estimate would mean that Iran had restored more than half of its pre-war missile arsenal.

Washington is currently maintaining economic pressure on Tehran through sanctions and a blockade, without launching a new large-scale military operation. US allies in the Persian Gulf warn against renewed hostilities due to the risk of Iranian retaliatory strikes, while Israel, according to the newspaper, continues to insist on further military action.

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