In the United States, American intelligence tracked for more than a year the contacts of Alice Huang, linked to the scandal surrounding Nvidia, with a representative of China’s Ministry of State Security. This was reported by The Japan Times, citing several people familiar with US intelligence reports.

According to them, Huang maintained contact with an official from the Chinese security service from spring 2025 to autumn 2026. This period partly coincided with the time of her relationship with Jensen Huang, who headed Nvidia at the time.

Contacts and company network

US intelligence agencies also gathered evidence that Huang’s business partner Kang Wei, whom she often introduced as her husband, worked with the same Chinese agency. According to the publication’s sources, intelligence data, including shipping records, indicate Huang’s and Kang’s role in a network of companies.

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US officials are investigating Huang’s and Kang’s role in a network of Southeast Asian companies, including Megaspeed. These entities are linked to the possible movement of advanced Nvidia chips to China in circumvention of US export controls. Some of the chips, according to the publication, were purchased for data centers in Southeast Asia that served Chinese technology companies, including Alibaba.

The investigation continues

US authorities are still determining the full scale and duration of Huang’s and Kang’s alleged cooperation with Chinese intelligence. According to sources, Huang may also have met with representatives of China’s Ministry of Public Security, the country’s main law enforcement agency.

The publication notes that the network of Huang, her sister, Kang, and companies associated with them is linked to Chinese efforts to build data centers and gain access to Nvidia chips for training artificial intelligence models. Huang, Kang, the White House, the US State Department, and the Chinese Embassy in Washington did not respond to requests for comment.

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