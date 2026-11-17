US intelligence agencies have detected Iran’s planning of possible attacks on senior officials in President Donald Trump’s administration in Washington, United States. This involved the potential use of a radioactive dirty bomb or chemical weapons, Anadolu Agency reports, citing CNN and seven US officials familiar with the intelligence.

No signs of an imminent attack

CNN’s sources described the recorded activity as the development of possible attack scenarios rather than evidence of an imminent operation. At the same time, two sources said that the planning involved specific locations and potential targets in the US capital.

The intelligence prompted heightened security concerns and a series of meetings among US officials over the past week. Possible response and prevention measures were discussed at those meetings. One source familiar with the intelligence called contingency planning prudent, while another source said officials are still debating whether Iran has personnel capable of carrying out such an operation.

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Security measures and Iran’s response

White House spokesperson Lauren Bies said the administration is monitoring all potential threats but currently sees no credible threats to US territory. According to CNN, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent was moved to military housing last week following threats linked to Iran.

Iran’s diplomatic mission to the UN in New York rejected claims that Tehran could use chemical weapons. In a statement, the mission called the use of chemical weapons under any circumstances completely illegitimate and denied the accusations.

Two US officials also told CNN that intelligence is tracking signs of Iran’s possible use of chemical weapons against US military personnel in the Middle East. The United States is separately preparing measures to ensure that diplomatic and intelligence personnel in the region have appropriate protective equipment and training. Some officials also expressed concern over whether US military personnel are sufficiently equipped and prepared for a possible chemical attack.

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