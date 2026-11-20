The US Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) said in a new report that Russia, an aggressor state, is developing a satellite designed to carry nuclear weapons. Space.com reports.

The report, “Challenges to Security in Space,” is the third unclassified intelligence assessment of threats to US space security. The information it contains is current as of July 2026. The document examines the capabilities of China, Russia, Iran and North Korea in space, including in Earth orbit and cislunar space.

Risks to satellite systems

According to the DIA's assessment, Russia is developing such a satellite despite its obligations under the 1967 Outer Space Treaty. The agreement prohibits placing in Earth orbit objects carrying nuclear weapons or other types of weapons of mass destruction.

The agency warned that a space capability of this type could cause the rapid and sudden loss or degradation of thousands of satellites used by states and companies. This could affect communications, navigation, scientific, meteorological, commercial services and national security systems.

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The report also notes that a nuclear explosion in space could potentially be directed at satellites in different orbits: low Earth orbit, where commercial and intelligence spacecraft operate; geosynchronous orbit, used for critically important communications; and medium Earth orbit, used by navigation and timing systems.

Other counterspace capabilities

The DIA states that China and Russia are developing a broad range of offensive capabilities to disrupt or destroy other countries' space services. These include anti-satellite missiles, physical and cyberattacks on ground infrastructure, jamming and signal spoofing, as well as directed-energy systems capable of temporarily or permanently blinding surveillance satellites.

US intelligence believes that the growth of Chinese, Russian, Iranian and North Korean counterspace capabilities, the increasing number of space objects and the spread of demand for space services will complicate operations in space over the next decade.

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