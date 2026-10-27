US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that several weeks before opposition leader María Corina Machado returned, Venezuela’s interim authorities informed Washington that she would be able to enter the country without hindrance. According to him, the US side passed this information on to the politician’s team.

Rubio said that representatives of the interim authorities told the United States that Machado could fly into the airport if she wished. Machado returned to Venezuela a day earlier, CBS News reports.

Changes to the electoral system

Rubio linked the holding of credible presidential elections to reforming Venezuela’s judicial and electoral institutions. He said that the interim authorities are adhering to the deadlines agreed with the United States for replacing the Supreme Court and the electoral council. According to Rubio, Nicolás Maduro’s government used these institutions to control political competition.

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The date of Venezuela’s presidential election has not yet been announced. Rubio stressed that changes to the electoral system must take place quickly and rejected the possibility of indefinitely postponing the vote.

Sanctions and economic arrangements

The secretary of state also said that the United States could use sanctions relief and licenses for economic activity as leverage over the interim authorities. He named reducing the influence of Iran and Cuba, prosecuting criminal organizations, and extraditing people wanted in the United States, including Maduro’s former associate Alex Saab, among Washington’s demands.

Machado criticized certain economic arrangements between President Donald Trump’s administration and Venezuela’s interim authorities, including a US-backed oil deal. Rubio replied that her disagreement with this arrangement is a separate issue from holding democratic elections.

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