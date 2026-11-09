US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that Israel is wealthy enough to buy American weapons without financial assistance from Washington. This was reported by the Jerusalem Post.

Purchases without US funding

According to Rubio, Israel can buy weapons from the United States, but the United States no longer needs to finance such purchases. He added that the Israeli side itself had proposed this approach.

Asked whether Israel was prepared to independently pay for defense procurement from 2027, the secretary of state replied that this was the course announced by the US president. Rubio also said that Israel had reached a level of economic development at which it no longer needed the same amount of financial support from Washington.

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Trump’s statement on aid

Last week, US President Donald Trump said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had personally proposed ending nearly $4 billion in annual US aid to Israel.

In an interview with Fox News, Trump claimed that they had reached an understanding several months ago and that the funding should end by December 2026. According to him, Israel will still be able to buy American weapons and receive additional assistance if necessary.

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