Rubio says deal with Iran may be impossible — Anadolu Agency

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that a diplomatic agreement with Iran may be impossible. Before departing for Paris for a meeting of G7 foreign ministers, he said that negotiations had not moved closer to a breakthrough, Anadolu Agency reports.

Negotiations without a breakthrough

According to Rubio, a number of countries continue to offer Iran various diplomatic options, but Washington sees no signs of rapid progress. He stressed that President Donald Trump prefers a diplomatic resolution to problems, but acknowledged that this is not always possible.

The secretary of state also said that the United States is prepared to consider diplomatic possibilities, while describing Tehran's demands as unrealistic and unacceptable. Rubio added that preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons must remain a bipartisan priority in the United States.

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Strikes on Qeshm Island

The statement came ahead of a meeting of G7 foreign ministers in Paris, where the conflict with Iran is expected to be among the topics for discussion. According to the agency, the war with Iran has been ongoing for its ninth month: after a US and Israeli military offensive on February 28, a ceasefire was reached in April. In June, a memorandum intended to ensure the conclusion of a peace agreement emerged, but negotiations have still not produced a final agreement.

In recent days, the United States carried out limited strikes on Iran's Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz. On Friday, Trump confirmed that US forces had attacked Iran's air defense systems. Rubio said that further US actions would depend on the level of threat to American forces in the region or to shipping.

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