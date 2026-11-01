In Kenya, the Linda Mwananchi Movement, led by Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, announced plans to open movement offices in all 47 counties of the country by the end of November. The day before, the movement renamed The Equitable Party (TEP) as the Linda Mwananchi Movement and launched a campaign to recruit members and establish regional structures, Nation Kenya reports.

Campaign in Kwale County

On October 31, Sifuna conducted a mobilization tour in Kwale County. The convoy visited Samburu, Kinango, Mariakani, Kombani and Lunga Lunga, concluding the trip with a rally at the showground in Ukunda.

During his speeches, the politician called on the administration of President William Ruto to adhere to the Constitution, protect citizens’ rights and ensure transparency in state projects. Sifuna also criticized what he described as the lack of transparency regarding the proposed Dangote oil refinery in Lamu and plans to privatize the Kenya Pipeline Corporation and the Kenya Ports Authority. He stressed that projects involving national resources must provide for public participation.

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Preparations for the 2027 elections

The movement named constitutionalism, government accountability and grassroots mobilization as key areas of its work ahead of the 2027 general elections. Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi said the organization is focusing on nationwide membership registration and urged Kenyans to join online.

According to Sifuna, the Linda Mwananchi Movement already has representatives in 38 counties. The movement announced a National Delegates Convention for November 13, where it plans to formalize its leadership structure. Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya said the movement intends to deploy agents at all polling stations to prevent electoral manipulation.

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