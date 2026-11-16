Romania is deploying naval explosive ordnance disposal teams to inspect drone debris reported in the Black Sea. According to Anadolu Agency, Romania’s Ministry of Defense announced this on November 16.

Inspection near Mangalia

Romania’s Naval Forces will conduct an explosive ordnance assessment of aerial drone debris that was drifting about 45 nautical miles, or 83 kilometers, east of Mangalia.

A second explosive ordnance disposal team will be deployed aboard a Romanian minesweeper. It is to intervene regarding aerial drone components reported in the Sfântu Gheorghe area.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Report by a French aircraft

The decision was made after a French Navy ATLANTIQUE 2 aircraft, deployed in Romania for NATO-led deterrence operations, reported two drones drifting in the Black Sea on Sunday.

Romania’s Defense Ministry said the work is being carried out under a joint plan of the Naval Component Command and the Coast Guard. The plan provides for the search, detection, identification and destruction of unidentified objects and sea mines.

The Black Sea Mine Countermeasures Task Group is also operating from November 6 to 18, with warships from Bulgaria and Turkey taking part.

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