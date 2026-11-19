In Romania, gross financing needs in 2027 are estimated at 248 billion lei, approximately 31 billion lei less than this year’s figure of 279 billion lei. Finance Minister Alexandru Nazare stated this.

Estimate for 2027

The reduction in financing needs is attributed to a lower budget deficit and a smaller amount of debt maturing in 2027. Nazare reported this estimate in a Facebook post on November 18, Romania Insider writes.

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Budget discipline

The minister noted that to maintain this course, Romania needs a credible 2027 budget and discipline in spending public funds.

According to the publication, the high yields Romania paid this year on new borrowing were partly linked to expensive short-term debt raised in 2024–2025. These obligations mature in 2026.

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