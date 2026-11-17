Romania’s Ministry of National Defence reported that it received the first two modernized IAR-99 SM training aircraft in Craiova on November 16. As Romania Insider writes, the handover took place under a contract to modernize ten aircraft, carried out by the state-owned company Avioane Craiova.

Training for F-16 flights

The modernization program is intended to improve the advanced training of Romanian pilots preparing to fly F-16 fighter jets. Romania’s defence ministry explained that the IAR-99 SM helps pilots transition from turboprop aircraft to jet aircraft.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Modernization of ten aircraft

The received aircraft are the first two under an order to upgrade ten IAR-99s. According to the publication, these jet training aircraft are also intended to support the Romanian Air Force’s capabilities for close air support.

Read us on