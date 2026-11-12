Romania plans to dissolve or merge more than 100 state institutions as part of a large-scale reform. This was stated by Social Democratic Party leader Sorin Grindeanu, Romania Insider reports. According to the publication, the government is led by independent Luca Niculescu, and the Social Democratic Party supports him.

Reform plans

Grindeanu spoke about the intention to reorganize state structures during an interview on November 11. He said that he had asked Interior Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Marian Năcușă, who heads the reform initiative, not to show leniency during its implementation.

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Overlapping powers

As Romania Insider notes, the reform is considered necessary because the powers of some state institutions overlap with the functions of other bodies. The planned reorganization envisages the dissolution or merger of more than 100 such institutions.

No other details regarding the list of organizations, the reform timeline, or the mechanism for their merger are provided in the available text of the publication.

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