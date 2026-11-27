Romania plans to extend until March 31, 2028, the cap on the wholesale price of natural gas supplied to household consumers and district heating producers. From April 1, 2027, the regulated price for producers is planned to be set at 120 Romanian lei per MWh instead of the current 110 lei per MWh.

Emergency ordinance draft

According to Romania Insider, the measure was included in a draft emergency ordinance published for public consultation on November 26. The publication cites Profit.ro.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The draft provides that domestic gas producers will sell gas at the regulated price to suppliers serving household consumers, as well as to combined heat and power plants.

Wholesale price, not utility bills

The cap applies to the wholesale price of gas, not the final amount on consumers' bills. The final price consists of the cost of gas procurement, supply, transmission, storage and distribution services, as well as excise duties and value-added tax.

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