Romania’s Ministry of Defense has placed an additional order with the German defense group Rheinmetall for 66 Lynx combat vehicles. The company announced the deal on Friday, November 27, while Romania Insider reported the information citing Agerpres. The order is worth around €738 million.

298 vehicles in total

The new order brings the total number of Lynx vehicles under the framework agreement to 298 units. Romania ordered the first 232 vehicles in May 2026, when the framework contract was concluded. Both orders were placed under the same framework agreement.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Composition of the future fleet

Infantry fighting vehicles will form the core of Romania’s Lynx fleet. The fleet is also expected to include armored mortar vehicles, command-and-staff vehicles, and medical evacuation vehicles.

Deliveries of all vehicles under the framework agreement are scheduled for the period from 2028 to 2030.

Read us on