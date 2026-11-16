Romanian Prime Minister Luca Niculescu condemned drone strikes on three commercial vessels near the country’s Black Sea coast. The vessels were attacked on Saturday evening and overnight near Sulina, a Romanian port at the mouth of the Danube River where it flows into the Black Sea.

Niculescu said the incidents were unacceptable and violated international law. He also linked the deteriorating security situation in the Black Sea to the war of the Russian Federation — an aggressor state — against Ukraine, Politico reports.

Attacks near Sulina

According to Romania’s Ministry of Defense, the Greek-flagged tanker Evia Petrol V was attacked shortly after 21:00. Thirty-five minutes later, another vessel, Marsol, was struck. The crews of both ships extinguished the fires, and no casualties were reported.

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A third vessel, Ali Najafov, also reported being struck overnight. It has not yet been established who launched the drones. Romanian military personnel detected aerial targets on radar, scrambled F-16 fighter jets, and warned residents of coastal areas about a possible drone threat.

Romania asks for NATO support

The attacks occurred after reports that the commercial vessel Larissa 1 was struck by a drone off Romania’s coast on Friday. Romanian Defense Minister Ștefan-Radu Oprea said he would raise the issue of the incidents with allies in Brussels and called for more surveillance aircraft and equipment to protect against drones.

Last week, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that the EU would help finance part of the Black Sea security costs following recent attacks on merchant shipping. In October, drones struck at least seven commercial vessels near Romania and Bulgaria, killing more than 20 sailors, while dozens more went missing.

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