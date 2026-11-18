In Romania, UniCredit bank coordinated €850 million in syndicated loan financing to support Premier Energy PLC’s acquisition of Evryo Group. Evryo Group includes the major electricity distribution operator Distribuție Energie Oltenia, Romania Insider reports.

Financing structure

The package includes an €825 million term loan and a €25 million revolving credit facility. The funds are intended for the acquisition of Evryo Group and the refinancing of existing debt.

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According to UniCredit, the deal establishes a long-term capital structure for the acquisition. It also replaces interim financing for the transaction arranged in 2026, which ensured the availability of funds until the deal was completed.

Regulatory approval

Earlier in November, Bogdan Chirițoiu, president of Romania’s Competition Council, stated that the authority would approve Premier Energy’s takeover of the Distribuție Energie Oltenia operator.

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