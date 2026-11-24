Romania’s Competition Council has approved, subject to certain conditions, a deal under which energy group Premier Energy will acquire regional electricity distribution network operator Distribuție Energie Oltenia in the southern part of the country. The company is being sold by investment fund Macquarie Asset Management, Romania Insider reports.

Value of the deal

The value of the transaction is estimated at approximately €700 million. The deal was announced on April 17. The Romanian competition authority’s approval brings Premier Energy closer to acquiring Distribuție Energie Oltenia.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Electricity distribution in seven counties

Following the acquisition, Premier Energy will control both electricity supplier Premier Energy Furnizare and distribution network operator Distribuție Energie Oltenia, also known as DEO.

DEO has a monopoly on electricity distribution in seven Romanian counties: Dolj, Olt, Gorj, Vâlcea, Mehedinți, Argeș, and Teleorman. The deal has been approved subject to certain conditions.

Read us on