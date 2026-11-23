Romanian high diver Constantin Popovici, 38, won the overall title of the 2026 World Aquatics High Diving World Cup on Sunday, November 22. He secured victory in the overall standings by taking first place at the final stage of the World Cup season in Zhaoqing, China. This was reported by Romania Insider.

Four dives from a 27-meter platform

The competition at the final stage took place on Saturday and Sunday. Popovici performed four dives from a 27-meter platform and scored 429.10 points. This result allowed him to surpass his closest competitor.

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The margin was 0.55 points

American James Lichtenstein took second place with 428.55 points. The difference between Popovici's and Lichtenstein's results was 0.55 points.

Frenchman Gary Hunt finished third with 380.25 points. The results of the athletes' performances were published by the Romanian Swimming and Modern Pentathlon Federation.

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