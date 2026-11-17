Romanian coach of the Italian football club Inter, Cristian Chivu, received the Panchina d'Oro award in Italy for the 2025–2026 season. This is an annual distinction in the coaching community: Italian specialists award it to their colleagues whom they believe stood out the most in the previous season.

Award for the 2025–2026 season in Italy

Chivu became the third foreigner in the history of the trophy to receive this award. Before him, the foreign recipients included Belgian coach Raymond Goethals, honored for the 1990–1991 season, and Portuguese specialist José Mourinho, who received the trophy for the 2009–2010 season. This was reported by Romania Insider.

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Chivu's contract with Italy's Inter

According to the publication, Chivu's team won the Italian championship and the Italian Cup last year. The Romanian coach's current contract with Inter runs until the summer of 2027. The publication's article is dated November 17, 2026.

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