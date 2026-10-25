Kenyan President William Ruto said in Mwingi that the real-time broadcasting of the 2027 general election results has not been banned. He rejected claims that the authorities intend to block such a format and called the opposition's accusations propaganda aimed at mobilizing political support, Nation Kenya reports.

During a Sunday service at the Africa Inland Church in Mwingi, Ruto stressed that Kenyans have the right to receive information about voting results as soon as it becomes available. According to him, the sooner citizens learn the results, the better it is for the country.

Discussion ahead of the elections

The issue of transmitting and openly accessing election results is being discussed ahead of the vote scheduled for August 2027. Online broadcasting would allow voters, parties, candidates, journalists and observers to monitor the transmission of data from polling stations and compare it with the figures compiled and announced by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission of Kenya.

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Last week, Kenya's National Assembly said it had not banned the broadcasting of results. Parliament noted that this procedure remains in place under Section 39(1G) of the Elections Act.

Rejected amendment

Lawmakers also rejected an amendment proposed by Suba South MP Caroli Omondi. It provided for a mechanism to broadcast at the national results center the presidential election results announced at constituency tallying centers, including diaspora votes.

Ruto called on opposition politicians to focus on programs and ideas to improve citizens' lives, rather than on what he described as the spread of disinformation among young people.

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