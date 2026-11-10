In Poland, Ryanair passengers must check in their baggage no later than one hour before the scheduled departure starting November 10. Previously, this could be done as late as 40 minutes before the flight’s departure. RMF24 reports.

Desks will close earlier

From now on, baggage drop-off points will close 60 minutes before the aircraft’s scheduled takeoff. The new rule applies to passengers checking baggage into the hold.

The carrier explained the change by its aim to avoid long queues at security screening and passport control. Such queues sometimes resulted in some passengers missing their flights.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

What will change for other passengers

Ryanair noted that the change will not affect 80% of passengers — those who do not check baggage. As before, they can check in online before departure and, at the airport, pass through security screening and proceed to their boarding gate.

The company added that preventing passengers from being late is particularly important during periods of intensive air traffic.

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