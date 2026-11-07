Aryna Sabalenka and Linda Noskova held a joint practice session on the Stadium 2 court in Indian Wells ahead of the WTA Finals. According to Interia Sport, the sparring session lasted about 25 minutes and ended when the Belarusian tennis player was leading 5:3.

Noskova served first and held her game without any problems. Sabalenka also won her first service game, although she started it with a double fault.

A break in the third game

In the third game, Noskova led 40:15 on her serve, but the contest reached deuce. Sabalenka hit a winning return, after which the Czech player made two consecutive double faults. The Belarusian earned a break point and converted it: after a failed first serve, Noskova put her second serve into play but made an error during the rally.

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After losing her serve, Noskova reacted emotionally — her racket hit the court. The players then held their serves. In the eighth game, Noskova led 30:15 while returning, but Sabalenka won three consecutive rallies to move ahead 5:3. The practice session ended after that, as Coco Gauff and Karolina Muchova came onto the court.

Different WTA Finals groups

Following the WTA Finals draw, Sabalenka was placed in a group with Mirra Andreeva, Elina Svitolina and Karolina Muchova. The other group will feature Elena Rybakina, Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula and Linda Noskova. Therefore, Sabalenka and Noskova cannot meet before the semifinals. The tournament in Indian Wells will run until November 15.

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