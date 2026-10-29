El Salvador plans to send more than 2,000 troops to Haiti to rescue four missing aviation technicians and support security operations against armed gangs. Daily Maverick reports, citing El Salvador's Foreign Ministry.

Operation to rescue the technicians

Four Salvadoran aviation technicians went missing a little more than a week ago after their vehicle was ambushed in a gang-controlled area on the outskirts of Port-au-Prince. El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele announced an operation to rescue them. Since then, the country has already sent hundreds of military personnel to Haiti.

El Salvador's Foreign Ministry said that Bukele held a phone call with Haitian Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aimé. The Haitian prime minister's office confirmed the conversation and said the sides reaffirmed their intention to strengthen bilateral coordination and operational cooperation within the UN-backed Gang Suppression Force, including for rescue operations and responses to security challenges.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

At the same time, it remains unclear whether the new Salvadoran troops will join this force or operate separately. No details have been reported about their command structure, the duration of their stay in Haiti, or their specific tasks.

Elections postponed until 2027

Meanwhile, Haiti's electoral council has published a new voting calendar. The first round of presidential and parliamentary elections has been scheduled for July 18, 2027, while the second round, together with local elections, is set for October 4.

In July, the electoral council planned to hold the elections on December 13, but later announced a revision of the schedule. Haiti has not held elections since 2016, and the country's last president was assassinated in 2021. Since 2024, foreign military personnel have been operating in the country as part of UN-backed security missions to help the Haitian police strengthen security in areas and create conditions for reliable voting.

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