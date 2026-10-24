El Salvador has deployed a special forces unit to Haiti to search for four Salvadoran aviation technicians who were kidnapped by armed groups near Port-au-Prince. According to media reports citing security sources, about 200 Salvadoran military personnel arrived in the Haitian capital on Thursday and Friday.

Search operation near the capital

The UN-backed Gang Suppression Force (GSF) confirmed the arrival of the Salvadoran contingent on Thursday. Together with the Haitian National Police and other security partners, the military is conducting search and security operations in the Plaine du Cul-de-Sac area outside Port-au-Prince.

The GSF urged residents of Santo and nearby communities not to approach the areas where the operation is being conducted. This was reported by Anadolu Agency.

Attack on an armored vehicle

The four technicians disappeared on Sunday after armed men attacked their armored vehicle in Santo, a commune of Croix-des-Bouquets near the capital. The attackers opened fire, used explosives, and set the vehicle on fire. The technicians escaped from the burning vehicle but have not been in contact since.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Haitian authorities confirmed the men’s kidnapping, but their whereabouts and condition remain unknown. El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele announced a military rescue operation on Wednesday, demanding that the technicians be returned alive and unharmed. According to him, the missing men were non-combatants and were primarily involved in medical evacuations.

Statements by Bukele and a gang leader

Wilson Joseph, the leader of the 400 Mawozo group, known as Lanmo San Jou, displayed a significant amount of ammunition in a social media video and said that he would not flee and was ready to fight Salvadoran forces. The group operates in the area of the attack and is part of the Viv Ansanm gang coalition, but no gang has publicly claimed responsibility for the kidnapping.

On Friday, Bukele dismissed warnings about the danger of the operation and said that El Salvador would prevail. He also called Haitian gangs “satanic” and accused them of human sacrifices without providing evidence.

Armed groups control a significant part of Port-au-Prince and are expanding their influence into surrounding areas. According to UN estimates, nearly 1.5 million people have been forced to leave their homes because of violence in Haiti.

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