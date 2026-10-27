El Salvador sends about 1,000 troops to Haiti — TimesLIVE

El Salvador has sent about 1,000 troops to Haiti in recent days following the disappearance of four Salvadorans serving in the UN-backed Gang Suppression Force. TimesLIVE reports this, citing a security official in Haiti.

It is currently unclear who will command the new Salvadoran contingent and how long it will remain in Haiti. Before the ambush, El Salvador had already sent at least 124 troops to the Gang Suppression Force, according to a UN report.

Disappearance of four Salvadorans

Four Salvadorans have been considered missing since October 18 after gangs attacked the outskirts of Haiti’s capital, Port-au-Prince. According to El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele, they were air force technicians returning from a market to their base. During the ambush, their vehicle caught fire, after which they jumped out of it.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Bukele announced a military operation to search for them and said he believes the missing men are being held hostage by criminal groups. None of the Haitian gang leaders has claimed responsibility for the attack. Wilson Joseph, leader of the 400 Mawozo group, denied in a video that he was holding the Salvadorans and rejected involvement in their disappearance.

Logistical support

A US military official told Reuters that US Southern Command provided C-130 military transport aircraft to partially transport Salvadoran troops to Haiti. Ecuadorian airline Aeroregional has also scheduled additional direct flights to Haiti for Tuesday. There are usually no direct air connections between Ecuador and Haiti.

Dominican Republic President Luis Abinader said he was ready to provide logistical support for the arrival of the Salvadoran contingent. Haiti has had no elected leaders for several years, while armed gangs control much of Port-au-Prince and surrounding areas. Violence has forced nearly 1.5 million people to leave their homes.

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