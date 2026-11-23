In the United Kingdom, actress Samantha Morton will receive the BFI Fellowship, the British Film Institute’s highest honor. The award will be presented on January 28 during the BFI Chair’s Dinner, Variety reports.

British Film Institute honor

Morton called the BFI Fellowship the greatest honor and gift she could have imagined. According to her, the presence of women from working-class backgrounds among previous recipients enables her to inspire a new generation and support the search for new talent.

The actress also said that the British Film Institute had supported her as an artist from her first major role in the 1997 film “Under the Skin” to portraying the sorceress Circe in Christopher Nolan’s film “The Odyssey.”

Career and previous awards

Samantha Morton has worked in film for more than three decades. Her credits include the independent films “Morvern Callar,” “Control,” and “Synecdoche, New York,” the Hollywood film “Minority Report,” as well as the television series “The Walking Dead,” “I Am Kirsty...” and “The Gold.”

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The actress has two Oscar nominations in the Best Supporting Actress category, for her roles in Woody Allen’s “Sweet and Lowdown” and Jim Sheridan’s “In America.” In 2024, Morton received the BAFTA Fellowship.

After receiving the BFI Fellowship, she will join a small list of actors honored by both the BFI and BAFTA. It includes Judi Dench, Michael Caine, Alec Guinness, Christopher Lee, Vanessa Redgrave, Maggie Smith, and Elizabeth Taylor.

BFI assessment

BFI Chair Jay Hunt called Morton one of the boldest actresses of her generation. She noted the actress’s impact on audiences for more than 30 years, her work in independent cinema, as well as her support for young people and efforts to improve access to the arts.

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