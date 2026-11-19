The ASEAN summit in the Philippines failed to finalize agreement on a code of conduct in the South China Sea, although Manila had planned to approve the document this year. Negotiations will continue under Singapore’s chairmanship, while the Philippine side said that 80% of the text had been agreed, CNBC reports.

Unresolved disputes

The code is intended to regulate issues in areas claimed simultaneously by China and several ASEAN states. Beijing claims rights to virtually the entire South China Sea, despite other countries’ historical claims and an international arbitration ruling. In 2016, the Permanent Court of Arbitration declared invalid China’s claim known as the “nine-dash line,” but China did not recognize the ruling.

Disputes in the region have continued since at least the 1970s. Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Vietnam claim various maritime zones and islands. The region has natural resources and important fishing grounds.

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Experts’ doubts

SeaLight Foundation Executive Director Ray Powell called the 80% figure meaningless because of the complexity and contentiousness of the unresolved issues. Collin Koh, a senior fellow at Nanyang Technological University’s Institute of Defence and Strategic Studies, said that the remaining 20% concerns the most problematic topics: the document’s geographical scope, differing interests among ASEAN states, and mechanisms for implementing the agreements.

According to Brookings Institution researcher Lynn Kuok, Beijing has no significant incentives to agree to substantive restrictions while it is strengthening its position at sea. Joshua Kurlantzick, a senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations, believes that adoption of the code in the near future is unlikely. He also drew attention to the close ties some ASEAN states have with China.

Powell warned that a hastily concluded or weak code could be worse than no agreement if it allows Beijing to undermine provisions of the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea.

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