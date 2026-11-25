Samsung Display has agreed to acquire a 9.1% stake in Austrian semiconductor manufacturer ams Osram for €210 million, or about $230 million. The deal is part of the companies’ partnership to develop ultra-small micro-LEDs for displays, Korea Herald reports.

Samsung Display will acquire 9,984,439 new ams Osram shares. After the transaction is completed, it will become the Austrian company’s largest shareholder. The deal is expected to close early next year following regulatory review and the receipt of necessary approvals.

Partnership in micro-LEDs

Samsung Display said the investment is intended to deepen technological cooperation with ams Osram, but the company does not intend to participate in the management of the Austrian manufacturer. ams Osram specializes in the design and production of ultra-small light-emitting diodes and high-density integration technologies.

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Samsung Display plans to use its partner’s expertise to improve the efficiency of micro-LED chips and reduce their production costs. Micro-LED displays use tiny inorganic light-emitting diodes that emit light directly. Such screens are distinguished by high brightness, a long service life, and the ability to create displays of different sizes and shapes.

Development of technologies beyond OLED

For Samsung Display, the partnership means moving beyond OLED into next-generation display technologies based on inorganic materials. ams Osram CEO Aldo Kamper called the agreement a strategic milestone for the company and said it creates a funded path from the development of ultra-small micro-LEDs to possible industrialization.

Samsung Display CEO Yi Chung said ultra-small micro-LEDs can overcome the limitations of existing technologies, particularly in terms of brightness and durability. According to him, the technology can be used in devices with displays ranging from ultra-small to ultra-large sizes.

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