Samsung has added to the Gallery app the ability to synchronize photos and videos with a Google account on selected Galaxy devices running One UI 9. Engadget reports that the feature has launched.

Previously, Samsung users who wanted to store media files in Google storage had to use Google Photos — instead of Gallery or alongside it. In September, the company ended support for Gallery synchronization with Microsoft OneDrive.

How to enable synchronization

The feature can be activated by tapping the cloud icon in Gallery or by going to the app settings and enabling “Sync photos and videos.” Samsung said it would gradually roll out this capability to more devices in the future.

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Access from other Galaxy devices

After synchronization, media files can be viewed in Gallery on another Samsung Galaxy device if the same Google account is used and synchronization is enabled. Previews of photos and videos will be available on the second device, while the originals can be downloaded separately.

A Free up space option has also appeared in the synchronization settings. It deletes original files from a smartphone or tablet after synchronization with Google storage, but keeps their thumbnails in Gallery.

Storage usage

Synchronized files will use space in the Google account storage. According to Engadget, by default each account has 5 GB of free space, which can be increased to 15 GB after confirming a valid phone number. A Google One subscription is required for more storage.

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