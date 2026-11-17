In South Korea, Samsung Electronics and SK hynix directed a combined 88.16 trillion won, or $65.7 billion, toward capital expenditures in the first nine months of the year. At the same time, their cash and other liquid assets increased by nearly 193 trillion won from a year earlier, reaching 329.2 trillion won at the end of September. This was reported by Korea Herald, citing regulatory filings.

Investments in chip production

Samsung's capital expenditures for the period reached 56.94 trillion won, up 76.6% from 32.25 trillion won a year earlier. About 93% of this amount, or 52.75 trillion won, went to the Device Solutions division, which is responsible for the semiconductor business. The company expanded and modernized production capacity for chip manufacturing.

SK hynix invested 31.22 trillion won, exceeding its capital expenditures for the whole of 2025, which stood at 30.17 trillion won. In the third quarter alone, the company spent 13.62 trillion won, expanding production amid demand for high-bandwidth memory and other memory chips for artificial intelligence systems.

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Research spending and liquid assets

By the end of September, both companies had also exceeded their research and development spending for the whole of 2025. Samsung spent 41.8 trillion won on this purpose, compared with 37.75 trillion won for all of 2025, while SK hynix spent 10.09 trillion won, compared with 6.73 trillion won. Their combined research and development spending amounted to 51.89 trillion won.

At the end of September, Samsung had 214.8 trillion won in cash, cash equivalents and short-term financial instruments, nearly twice as much as a year earlier. SK hynix's liquid assets increased more than fourfold, from 27.85 trillion won to 114.5 trillion won. The combined volume of such assets at the two companies increased by 51.32 trillion won during the third quarter.

SK hynix also reduced its borrowings by 8.28 trillion won over the year, to 15.8 trillion won at the end of September. Its net cash position stood at 98.66 trillion won.

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