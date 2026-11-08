In Daegu, South Korea, the Samsung Lions baseball club defeated KT Wiz 12-1 in the fifth game of the Korean Series to claim their first title in 12 years. The team finished the best-of-seven final series with a 4-1 overall score.

Eight runs in the fifth inning

According to the Korea Herald, the Samsung Lions decided the outcome of the game in the fifth inning by scoring eight runs. The game at Daegu Samsung Lions Park was sold out, with 23,550 spectators in attendance.

Starting pitcher Won Tae-in pitched five innings and allowed one run. Team captain Koo Ja-wook had three hits in five at-bats and scored two runs.

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Series MVP

Koo Ja-wook was named the Korean Series' most valuable player. The Samsung Lions lost the opening game of the series in Suwon but won the next four games, including three home games in Daegu.

KT Wiz finished the regular season in first place and advanced directly to the Korean Series. The Samsung Lions finished second, eight games behind their opponents, and became the first second-seeded team to win the Korean Series since the SK Wyverns in 2018. For KT Wiz, it was an attempt to win the title for the first time since 2021; the team was also a series finalist in 2023.

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