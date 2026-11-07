Samsung has begun rolling out the One UI 9 update to more devices. The new version of the interface adds tools for the camera, gesture controls, multitasking, privacy and document processing, Engadget reports.

Changes to the Quick Panel include a separate dark mode button, more flexible resizing of elements, including the media player widget, and the ability to drag shortcuts to change their order. Through Good Lock modules, users can also enable the display of the current Wi-Fi or mobile internet speed in the status bar.

Camera, webcam and scanner

One UI 9 offers a 24 MP resolution option, complementing the 12 and 50 MP modes. It can be activated through the Camera Assistant module in Good Lock. In addition, a smartphone can be connected directly to a computer via USB and switched to Webcam mode to use the phone’s camera in video calls.

The new AI-based My Fan Cam tool makes it possible to change a video’s aspect ratio and crop the clip around a selected object. The photo editor has also received an improved object removal tool that can automatically detect unwanted elements in a frame.

The updated document scanner is designed to correct distortions, creases and page bends. The Finger Eraser feature is intended to remove finger shadows, while the scanner also better compensates for glare and moiré.

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Gestures, multitasking and privacy

The Bixby settings include the Gesture Wake-up feature: the assistant can be activated by bringing the smartphone to the lips and starting to speak. Personalized multi-finger gestures are available through the Home Up module, with up to five actions assignable to them.

One UI 9 allows up to three apps to be displayed on the screen at the same time. Gallery has received AI categorization of screenshots, including by QR codes, receipts and boarding passes, as well as keyword search.

A blue privacy indicator has also appeared in the status bar. It shows apps currently transmitting location data and provides quick access to managing the relevant permissions. The Now nudge recommendation system is now displayed not only in messages, but also in notifications and as a floating button. Personal Data Intelligence must be enabled for it to work.

Gaming tools

While gaming, the Game Booster panel can be opened with a gesture from the left edge of the screen. It provides access to performance settings, CPU and GPU monitoring, display sensitivity and screen recording. Game Booster can also block Bixby interruptions with weather or stock market notifications.

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