Samsung has announced the 27-inch Odyssey G6 G60H gaming monitor with a refresh rate of up to 1100Hz. As Engadget reports, the company calls the new product the world's first gaming display with this specification.

Two resolution modes

The model is built on an IPS panel with two operating modes. In QHD mode, it has a resolution of 2560 × 1440 pixels and supports a refresh rate of up to 600Hz. The maximum 1100Hz is available only in HD mode with a resolution of 1280 × 720 pixels.

Thus, users will not be able to use the highest resolution and peak refresh rate simultaneously. At the same time, 600Hz in QHD mode also exceeds the specifications of most monitors available for sale.

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Specifications and additional features

The Odyssey G6 G60H has a typical brightness of 400 nits, HDR10+ certification, a 1ms gray-to-gray response time, and support for AMD FreeSync Premium and NVIDIA G-Sync. To reduce image blur, Samsung added Odyssey Clear Motion technology, which uses a special algorithm.

The monitor also received a Black Equalizer feature that automatically adjusts the brightness of dark scenes to increase visible contrast. The stand allows users to adjust the screen height, tilt it, and rotate it. The Auto Source Switch+ feature is designed to automatically detect a newly connected signal source and switch to it.

The company has not yet announced the price or sales launch date for the Odyssey G6 G60H. The publication notes that monitors with similar specifications often cost around $1,000 or more.

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