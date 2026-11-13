Samsung in talks to acquire Modine Manufacturing — Channel NewsAsia

Samsung Electronics is in talks over a potential acquisition of Modine Manufacturing, a U.S.-listed producer of cooling systems for data centers. Bloomberg reported this, citing people familiar with the matter.

Acquisition talks

As Channel NewsAsia reports, Bloomberg reported on the talks on Thursday, November 12. The report described Modine Manufacturing as a U.S.-listed producer of cooling systems for data centers.

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Timing of the potential deal

The companies are discussing a potential deal that could be concluded as soon as in the coming weeks, Bloomberg said. Reuters noted that it was unable to independently verify Bloomberg's report about the talks. The information about the possible acquisition is based on data from unnamed sources familiar with the situation.

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