Samsung Electronics planned a meeting with Hyundai Motor Group executives for Monday in Yongin, South Korea, amid deepening cooperation between the two major South Korean conglomerates. As The Korea Herald reports, the event, called Appreciation Day, was to be held at Samsung’s training center in Gyeonggi Province.

About 170 executives and their spouses were expected to attend the meeting. The event was to be led by Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Jun Young-hyun and Hyundai Motor Group Vice Chairman Jang Jae-hoon. The program included a speech and dinner.

Meeting participants

According to the publication, Samsung proposed holding the event as a gesture of appreciation to Hyundai Motor Group for its business partnership. The company had previously organized networking events for partners, but this was to be the first such event prepared exclusively for another South Korean conglomerate.

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Samsung Electronics co-CEO Roh Tae-moon, Samsung SDI CEO Choi Joo-sun, Samsung Electro-Mechanics CEO Jang Deok-hyun, and Samsung Display CEO Lee Cheong were also expected to attend on Samsung’s side. Hyundai Motor Group was to be represented by Hyundai Motor CEO José Muñoz and Hyundai Motor and Kia’s head of research and development, Manfred Harrer.

Batteries, chips and robotics

In recent years, the companies have expanded business ties in components and software for electric vehicles and connected cars. Samsung SDI supplies prismatic batteries for Hyundai Motor Group electric vehicles, including the luxury Genesis GV90 SUV.

Last year, it was reported that Samsung’s chip contract manufacturing unit had received an order to produce Hyundai-designed chips for autonomous driving. The companies have also worked on connecting Hyundai and Kia vehicles to home appliances through Samsung’s SmartThings platform. The Car-to-Home service, launched in March, allows drivers to remotely control compatible home devices from their vehicles. In February 2025, Samsung SDI, Hyundai Motor and Kia agreed to jointly develop high-performance batteries for service robots.

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