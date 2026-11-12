Samyang Foods is investing about 218.6 billion won, or $150 million, in the construction of a new Buldak noodle plant in Thuan Thanh, Vietnam. The facility is set to become the company’s second overseas production site after its plant in China, Korea Herald reports.

Investment and production

According to regulatory filings, Samyang Foods will allocate 131.1 billion won of its total investment to the new Vietnamese subsidiary, Samyang Foods Bac Ninh LLC. The company will fully own the entity and fund it in installments until construction is completed, which is scheduled for January 2029.

The new plant will have space for eight production lines. Initially, Samyang Foods plans to launch one line producing air-dried noodles without frying. This will be the company’s first overseas production line of this type. The remaining seven lines are intended for fried noodles, with production to be expanded in line with demand.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Logistics for Europe and Southeast Asia

The company explained its choice of Vietnam by the lower cost of wheat flour, palm oil, and labor. The country’s logistics capabilities and trade conditions also make it possible to supply products from one base to Europe and Southeast Asia.

Samyang Foods expects that distributing production across several countries will help reduce risks related to geopolitical disruptions, shipping interruptions, and tariffs. Construction of the company’s first overseas plant in Jiaxing, Zhejiang Province, China, began in September last year. The facility, with eight lines, is expected to have an annual capacity of more than 1.1 billion packs and increase Samyang Foods’ total production capacity by about 43%.

Read us on