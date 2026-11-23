The San Francisco 49ers routed the Minnesota Vikings 35:10 at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City, Mexico. The game was the first international Sunday Night Football matchup and marked the NFL's return to the Mexican capital after a four-year break.

More than 85,000 spectators filled the stadium, most of them supporting the San Francisco team. Mexico is the NFL's largest market outside the United States. League commissioner Roger Goodell previously called the event a “mini-Super Bowl.” According to The Japan Times, Mexico had previously hosted five NFL regular-season games since 2005.

49ers' advantage before halftime

Tight end George Kittle opened the scoring on the 49ers' first drive and scored his second touchdown of the game in the second quarter. The Vikings responded with an 11-yard touchdown by running back Aaron Jones but were unable to contain their opponent's offense.

Quarterback Brock Purdy threw three touchdown passes in the first half. One of them was caught by Mike Evans, while safety Ji'Ayir Brown intercepted a pass from Kirk Cousins and returned it 18 yards for a touchdown. The teams went into halftime with the score at 28:10.

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Altitude and McKivitz's injury

In the second quarter, 49ers right tackle Colton McKivitz sustained a lower-leg injury and was taken off the field on a stretcher. According to head coach Kyle Shanahan, the team believed the injury could be a fracture and dislocation.

In the third quarter, cornerback Deommodore Lenoir forced Minnesota receiver Justin Jefferson to fumble. Early in the final quarter, Christian McCaffrey scored another touchdown from six yards out. Because of the altitude of more than 2,200 meters above sea level, some players used oxygen masks on the sideline. San Francisco prepared for these conditions in Colorado Springs, while Minnesota stayed home and used a specially designed altitude training facility at its base.

The game in Mexico City was the final one in the NFL's record international program of nine games this season.

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