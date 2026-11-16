In the United States, the city of Sanford, northeast of Orlando, expects to lose about $15 million in property tax revenue over the next two years. This could create a budget gap of about 18%, Fortune reports, citing FOX 35 Orlando. The city is preparing for the consequences of a Florida voter-approved amendment to reduce taxes for some homeowners.

Change in tax exemptions

Amendment 3 increases the exemption for a primary residence from non-school taxes to $150,000 in 2027 and to $250,000 in 2028. Accordingly, tax bills for homeowners eligible for the exemption will decrease.

According to Florida TaxWatch estimates, the amendment could reduce local government revenue by $4.9 billion in its first fiscal year and by $45.8 billion over five years.

Spending cuts and new fees

Sanford commissioners discussed possible responses to the expected budget gap, including skipping trips to Florida League of Cities meetings, reducing spending on public art, and offering incentives for employees to retire early.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Options under consideration also include a separate fire service fee to be paid by owners of residential and commercial properties. Sanford Commissioner Patrick Austin acknowledged that such an idea could be unpopular.

In another central Florida city, Oakland, officials are preparing a December vote that could pave the way for new fire protection and stormwater fees. The city forecasts a loss of about $820,000 in property tax revenue in the 2028 fiscal year.

Former Republican state senator Jeff Brandes suggested that Florida may eventually raise its statewide sales tax to compensate local communities for the losses. He also compared the situation to California's Proposition 13, which significantly limited property taxes in 1978 and increased local authorities' dependence on state funding.

Read us on