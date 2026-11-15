Chinese company SANY has deployed 60 autonomous SKT105ED electric mining dump trucks at the Zhibula copper mine in Tibet, China. The vehicles are designed to carry up to 70 tonnes of cargo. The mine is located at an altitude of about 17,700 feet in the Gangdise Mountains, in the Kailash Range area.

The mine is operated by Zijin Mining and Tibet Julong Copper. Severe weather and thin high-altitude air make it difficult to recruit heavy-equipment operators. Electrek reports on the deployment of the autonomous fleet.

Autonomous control

SANY is developing the solution for the driverless dump trucks jointly with Eacon Mining Technology, a company based in Perth, Australia. The system combines sensors on the vehicles themselves and ground infrastructure, adaptive vehicle control and machine learning. This approach provides for centralized fleet control, while personnel can intervene when necessary.

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Eacon notes that autonomous systems can reduce the need for operators to work continuously at high altitude. In a published article, the company cites a study of mine workers in the Andes at altitudes from 3,800 to 4,500 metres: 73% of the assessed workers experienced periods of nighttime blood oxygen saturation below 85% during high-altitude shifts, indicating moderate or severe hypoxemia.

Electric platform

According to Eacon, its technologies are already used on more than 3,100 autonomous trucks at over 40 large mines, including the Zijinshan gold-copper mine and the Norton Gold Fields project in Australia. The specifications of this particular batch of SKT105ED dump trucks have not been disclosed. At the same time, related SKT105E models supplied by SANY for other projects have two electric motors, lithium iron phosphate batteries with capacities from 423 to 642 kWh, regenerative braking and a fast-charging system.

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