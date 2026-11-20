In Lithuania, Sofia Sapega said she was tricked into taking part in filming in Vilnius by people posing as journalists from Novaya Gazeta Europe. Parts of her video call and edited audio recordings were later used in Roman Protasevich’s program on the Belarusian state TV channel STV. This was reported by Meduza.

On the evening of November 19, STV aired an episode of the program “No Cover,” hosted by Protasevich, which was dedicated to his former girlfriend. The episode showed video, edited audio recordings of Sapega’s conversations, and correspondence about money. Protasevich also claimed that she has mental health problems. According to Nasha Niva, Sapega said that propagandists distorted her views.

Filming in Vilnius

According to Sapega, after her extensive interview with Zerkalo, a man contacted her on Telegram, introducing himself as Ilya Azar, a journalist for Novaya Gazeta Europe. He offered her participation in a video project for a Russian-speaking audience in Europe about her life, involvement in the protest movement, imprisonment, and relationship with Protasevich.

The project was allegedly to consist of three episodes, and Sapega was promised €1,800 for each one. On November 6, she received an advance payment of €302. The filming took place on November 15 on the streets of Vilnius, in a park, and in a rented apartment. An interviewer, photographer, camera operator, and other crew members took part in the work.

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Materials deleted

During filming, it emerged that the team members did not know the person who had hired them. Like Sapega, they were promised a contract and the remaining payment on November 16. Sapega contacted Novaya Gazeta Europe, where she was told that the editorial office knew nothing about such an assignment. Azar later confirmed this.

The film crew decided not to hand the video over to the client and deleted the filmed materials. Only photographs from the set were shown on STV. Sapega also said that the man who commissioned the filming called the team members fraudsters, promised to fly from Prague to Vilnius, but did not appear at the agreed meeting in a café. According to her, his messages accurately described what was happening around her, so she suspected she was being followed.

Protasevich wrote on Telegram that his team had to “play spies a little” to film this episode.

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