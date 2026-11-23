French alpine skier Cyprien Sarrazin has been named to France’s team for the World Cup super-G in Copper Mountain, United States. The 32-year-old athlete is set to return to competition nearly two years after a serious crash in Bormio, Italy, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Return after the crash

Sarrazin has not competed since December 2024. At the time, he crashed during training ahead of the downhill race in Bormio. The athlete underwent surgery to drain blood following a brain hemorrhage. He also sustained foot and knee injuries.

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Most successful season

The Frenchman’s best World Cup season was 2023–2024, when he claimed four victories. He won the downhill in Bormio, triumphed twice in Kitzbühel and was the best in the super-G in Wengen.

Resumption of training

Sarrazin returned to skiing in December 2025 and resumed official training in April. Over his career, he has won five World Cup races.

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