Saudi Arabia and Turkey discussed expanding cooperation in the production of defense products, technology transfer, and the localization of manufacturing. The talks took place during the two-day Türkiye-Saudi Arabia Defense Industry Days event in Istanbul, where more than 100 Turkish and 25 Saudi companies explored opportunities for joint projects, Asharq Al-Awsat reports.

Investment and localization

Saudi Minister of State, Cabinet member, and acting head of the General Authority for Military Industries Bandar Alkhorayef said that cooperation with Turkey had intensified after Riyadh presented its industrial and mining strategies. According to him, regional challenges are increasing the need for cooperation to localize production across various industrial sectors.

Alkhorayef noted that the private sector should play a key role in investment and the development of the defense industry. He named three priorities: identifying areas for cooperation and investment, providing companies with infrastructure and financing, and concluding contracts that will allow businesses to assess future demand.

Saudi Arabia plans to attract defense companies with experience and advanced technologies. One of the goals of the Saudi Vision 2030 program is to localize more than 50% of the defense industry by 2030. The Saudi side also stressed the importance of education, workforce training, and technological development that can transform military production.

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Joint projects and supply chains

Haluk Görgün, head of Turkey's Defense Industry Agency, said that Ankara seeks to establish long-term partnerships with Saudi Arabia by exchanging experience and expanding cooperation in technology, research, and development.

Among the possible areas of cooperation, he named procurement, research and development, personnel training, program and research infrastructure management, as well as joint investment. The event paid particular attention to bringing together small and medium-sized enterprises from the two countries, strengthening supply chains, and seeking opportunities for joint projects.

According to Görgün, Turkey and Saudi Arabia have held more than 75 meetings dedicated to the defense industry over the past three years. The event in Istanbul was organized by Turkey's Foreign Economic Relations Board, Saudi Arabian Military Industries, and the SAHA Istanbul defense cluster.

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