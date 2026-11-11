Saudi Arabia and Turkey have signed an agreement to advance wind energy projects in Turkey with a total capacity of 3 GW. The arrangement is part of a broader 5 GW renewable energy development program, OilPrice reports.

5 GW program

The program will be implemented by the Saudi company ACWA Power. Its first phase provides for solar projects with a combined capacity of 2 GW in the Turkish provinces of Sivas and Karaman, while the second stage covers wind projects with a capacity of 3 GW.

According to Reuters, cited by OilPrice, the latest agreement advances the planned wind stage of the program rather than expanding existing wind installations. The wind capacity planned under the bilateral arrangement amounts to 20% of Turkey's current wind power generation capacity.

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Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said the countries are deepening their strategic cooperation in energy.

Investment and targets

The solar phase of the program was announced earlier this year. Saudi Arabia plans to invest approximately $2 billion in two solar facilities in Sivas and Karaman with a combined capacity of 2 GW. Once launched, they are expected to meet the electricity needs of approximately 2.1 million households.

Turkey's government target for developing low-carbon capacity provides for the annual commissioning of 10 GW of new capacity. Saudi Arabia aims to generate about half of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030 and achieve net-zero emissions by 2060.

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