Saudi Arabia reported to OPEC that it increased crude oil production in October to 10.563 million barrels per day. This is 26% more than the 8.372 million barrels per day recorded in September, OilPrice reports. The declared production level slightly exceeded the kingdom's OPEC quota of about 10.5 million barrels per day.

Highest level since February

The October volume was the highest since February, when Saudi Arabia reported production of 10.882 million barrels per day. It was the last month before the war in Iran, which, according to the publication, disrupted supplies in the Middle East.

At the same time, Riyadh's official data estimate oil supplies to the market, excluding volumes in storage, at 9.203 million barrels per day. The rest of the oil produced in October went into storage.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Export routes and OPEC+ data

Saudi Aramco exported through terminals in the Persian Gulf and via the East-West Pipeline to Yanbu on the Red Sea. Saudi Arabia's Energy Ministry stated that an attack on this pipeline on Monday caused a limited fire, which emergency services extinguished without disrupting the pipeline's operation.

According to OPEC's estimate, compiled on the basis of secondary sources, the combined oil production of OPEC+ countries in October amounted to 41.23 million barrels per day. This was 2.04 million barrels per day more than in September. OPEC+ is also reviewing the maximum production capacities of member states ahead of the ministerial meeting on November 29, where production targets for 2027 are to be determined.

Read us on