Saudi Arabia has introduced new employment requirements for 28 professions in the tourism sector and 69 administrative and support occupations. Quotas for the share of Saudi nationals have been set for some positions, while certain professions have been fully reserved for them, Kathmandu Post reports.

Quotas for the tourism industry

The first phase of localization of 28 tourism professions took effect on April 22, 2026. In four professions, staff must consist entirely of Saudi Arabian citizens: receptionist, hotel receptionist, telephone operator, and information desk employee.

A requirement of at least 70% Saudi Arabian citizens among employees has been set for another 12 positions. It applies, in particular, to branch managers, guides, hotel inspectors, procurement, public relations, and sales specialists. For the other 12 professions, including ticket sales workers, travel agents, event coordinators, marketing specialists, restaurant hostesses, and cleaning supervisors, the share of Saudis must be at least 50%.

The quota will be determined by the total number of employees in each profession. For example, if five people work in a position subject to a 70% requirement, at least four of them must be citizens of the country. Employers must also comply with the requirements when outsourcing this work to contractors. Violators face measures provided by law.

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Administrative positions

Separately, Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development announced the 100% localization of 69 administrative and support professions in the private sector. The requirement took effect on October 4, after which inspections of businesses began.

The list includes positions in human resources management and recruitment, workforce planning, government and public relations, secretarial work, translation, data entry, and administrative support. The listed professions include human resources development managers, recruitment managers, recruitment specialists, administrative assistants, customs representatives, and shipping representatives.

Next stages

Saudi Arabia plans to extend localization to a total of 41 professions in the tourism sector. From January 3, 2027, cooks will be subject to a requirement for 30% Saudi staff, while from January 2, 2028, a 50% quota will be introduced for 12 managerial positions.

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